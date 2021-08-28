Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after buying an additional 63,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,096,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $268.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

