Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $379.49 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.77 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

