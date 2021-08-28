Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Imaflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Imaflex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CVE IFX opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. Imaflex has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$76.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.70 million.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

