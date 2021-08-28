Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,928 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $196,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 705,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rexnord by 30.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 670,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,397. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.