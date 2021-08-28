Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 96,253 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 96,253 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $221,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.72. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

