Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $110.12 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $110,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $107.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

