Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 9,867 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $279,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD traded up $8.72 on Friday, reaching $1,565.61. 54,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,577. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,577.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,466.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

