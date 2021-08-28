IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,762 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140,771 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.44 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

