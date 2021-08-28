IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $361.25 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

