IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 273.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $267.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.12. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

