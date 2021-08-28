IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 778 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWBI. Cowen increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

