InnovAge Holding Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 31st

InnovAge’s (OTCMKTS:INNV) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. InnovAge had issued 16,666,667 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,007 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of InnovAge’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

INNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $15.25 on Friday. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 144.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

