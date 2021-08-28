Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Shares Up 3.3%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 88,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 196,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the sourcing, preparation, and delivery of perishable and specialty food products. Its activities include distribution of fresh origin-specific perishable, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country club, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses.

