Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Shares Up 0.7%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.89. 1,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000.

