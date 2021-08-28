Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,201,571.04.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Shares of AU traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.72. The company had a trading volume of 139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,730. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 22.09.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.