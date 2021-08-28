Insider Buying: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Acquires 4,450 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $47.74 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $915.08 million, a PE ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

