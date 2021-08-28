Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Buys 4,981 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 37,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.