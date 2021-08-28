Insider Buying: Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,741.00 ($69,100.71).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,490.00 ($76,778.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Schaffer’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schaffer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

