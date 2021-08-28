Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 15,203 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $309,000. 6elm Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $474,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

