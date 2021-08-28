Insider Selling: Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells 7,084 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $630,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

