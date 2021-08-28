Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $2,052,570.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,052,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,751.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

