Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $256,965.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $97.96 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

