Insider Selling: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells C$142,250.00 in Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,750.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$55.21 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$55.65.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. Analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.