Insider Selling: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) EVP David Thomson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $19,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 567,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MNKD stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

