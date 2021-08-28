Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.47. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.