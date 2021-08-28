Insider Selling: Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) insider Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Wolberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Steven Wolberg sold 300 shares of Net Element stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $3,090.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of Net Element stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $468,495.75.

On Friday, August 20th, Steven Wolberg sold 1,500 shares of Net Element stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $15,255.00.

Shares of NETE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Net Element, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Net Element in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net Element in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net Element by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

