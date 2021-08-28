Insider Selling: Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 71,840 Shares of Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.84, for a total transaction of C$5,088,845.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,965.03.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at C$68.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.95 and a 12-month high of C$68.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.90.

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

