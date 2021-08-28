Insider Selling: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Sells $6,695,524.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.

PRAX opened at $19.84 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

