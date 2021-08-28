Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 1,790 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RBLX opened at $85.40 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.