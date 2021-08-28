Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 4,004 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $813,092.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $286,137.21.

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $205.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.74. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $214.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

