Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CAO Sells 3,325 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $331.81 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $333.46. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.62.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.