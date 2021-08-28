Insider Selling: Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $12,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

