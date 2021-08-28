Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.49). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

INSM stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. 770,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,308. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insmed by 6.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Insmed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

