International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

