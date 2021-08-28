Intrust Bank NA Acquires 323 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,068. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

