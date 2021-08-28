Intrust Bank NA Acquires 475 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.03. 1,137,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,696. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

