Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

