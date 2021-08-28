Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $923,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Booking by 31.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded up $28.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,305.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,097. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,189.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.