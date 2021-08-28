Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $226.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

