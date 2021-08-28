Intrust Bank NA Has $1.23 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.44. 626,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

