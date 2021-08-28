Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,032,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

