Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $82.71. 925,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,465. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

