Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,510 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The stock has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

