Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,939 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

