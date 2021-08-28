Intrust Bank NA Sells 947 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 232,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

