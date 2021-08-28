Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $625.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $510.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTU. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.43. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

