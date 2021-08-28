Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.95.

INTU opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $518.43. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

