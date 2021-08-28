Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $1,040.00 at SVB Leerink

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $975.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.68.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $1,036.52 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $1,061.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $975.71.

Intuitive Surgical shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,524,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,184 shares of company stock valued at $36,664,984. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

