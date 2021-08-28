Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

