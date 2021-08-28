Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.22. 689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.46. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $81.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

